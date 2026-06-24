NIIs lead Advit Jewels IPO demand; subscription tops 32x, GMP at 40%

Non-institutional investors (NIIs) have been leading demand for the initial public offering (IPO) of Advit Jewels on the second day of subscription, on Wednesday, June 24, 2026.

The ₹165.16-crore public issue of Jaipur-based jewellery manufacturer and Rambhajo brand owner Advit Jewels , which opened for subscription on June 23, has been subscribed 32.01 times as of 2:15 PM on Wednesday, according to NSE data.

The NII portion has been subscribed 81.46 times, followed by the retail investor category at 28.37 times. The qualified institutional buyer (QIB) segment has been subscribed 1.25 times so far.

Meanwhile, grey market sentiment remains firm. Sources tracking unofficial market activity indicate that Advit Jewels’ unlisted shares are trading at ₹193 apiece, implying a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹55, or 39.86 per cent, over the IPO’s upper price band of ₹138.

Investor sentiment has also been supported by favourable brokerage commentary, with analysts broadly recommending subscription to the issue. They cite the company’s integrated manufacturing capabilities, diversified product portfolio, strong design orientation, focus on innovation, and reasonable valuation. READ MORE Advit Jewels IPO details The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 1.20 crore shares aggregating ₹165.16 crore, with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component. The price band has been fixed at ₹130–₹138 per share. Investors can bid for a minimum of 100 shares and in multiples thereof. At the upper end of the price band, a retail investor would need ₹13,800 to apply for one lot of 100 shares. The maximum retail application of 14 lots, or 1,400 shares, translates into an investment of ₹1,93,200.

The issue will remain open for subscription till Thursday, June 25, 2026. The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on June 29, 2026, while successful bidders are likely to receive shares in their demat accounts by June 30, 2026. The stock is scheduled to list on July 1, 2026. The company plans to utilise the proceeds from the fresh issue towards funding incremental working capital requirements, repayment or prepayment of certain borrowings from scheduled commercial banks, and general corporate purposes. About Advit Jewels Incorporated in 2019 and based in Jaipur, Advit Jewels carries forward the heritage of the Rambhajo brand through handcrafted fine jewellery in Kundan, Polki, diamond, and coloured stone designs.