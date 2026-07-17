NLC India Renewables appoints four merchant bankers for proposed IPO

NLC India Renewables Ltd (NIRL), the renewable energy subsidiary of state-run miner NLC India Ltd, has initiated the process for its proposed initial public offering (IPO) by appointing four book-running lead managers (BRLMs), moving ahead with the company's plan to raise capital for expanding its clean energy business.

The company on Friday said it had appointed SBI Capital Markets Ltd, IIFL Capital Services Ltd, IDBI Capital Markets & Securities Ltd, and HDFC Bank Ltd as merchant bankers for the proposed public issue.

The proposed IPO is aimed at strengthening NIRL's capital base and supporting its long-term growth strategy in the renewable energy sector. The company said the fund-raising would also contribute to India's target of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel-based power generation capacity by 2030.