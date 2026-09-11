NSE IPO price band set at ₹1,700-1,785; bidding from September 17

According to the RHP, State Bank of India (SBI) has reduced its proposed OFS to around 1.60 crore shares from 2.47 crore shares, while MS Strategic (Mauritius) Ltd has cut its offer to 1.1 crore shares from 1.6 crore shares. Additionally, Bank of Baroda, Stock Holding Corporation of India Ltd and General Insurance Corporation of India have reduced their proposed share sale.

At a price band of ₹1,700-1,785 per share, the NSE IPO size is estimated at around ₹21,494-22,567 crore, falling short of becoming India's largest-ever public offering. Hyundai Motor India's ₹27,870 crore IPO currently holds the record for the country's largest public issue.