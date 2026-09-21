NSE IPO GMP today: NSE IPO subscribed 1.47 times on final day so far, retail lags, NIIs lead

National Stock Exchange’s initial public offering was subscribed 1.47 times as of 10:41 AM on the final day of bidding. The IPO received bids for 12.99 crore shares against 8.86 crore shares on offer. NSE IPO size stands at ₹22,569-crore.

The category for non-institutional investors was subscribed 2.34 times, and the portion for retail investors was subscribed 0.88 times. Meanwhile, qualified institutional buyers’ subscription stood at 1.83 times

The NSE IPO opened for subscription on Thursday (September 17) and will remain open till Monday, (September 21).

The exchange has set a price band of ₹1,700-1,785 per share. Notably, NSE’s IPO is the country's second-largest public issue after Hyundai Motor India's ₹27,870-crore offering in 2024.

The minimum lot size for retail investors is 8 shares, requiring a minimum amount of ₹14,280 at the upper price band. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 300 pts, Nifty above 23,350; HDFC Life, Sun Pharma top gainers NSE IPO GMP today In the grey market, NSE shares are trading at a premium of up to 3.14 per cent. According to several websites that track grey market activity, NSE shares are currently trading at ₹1,841, implying a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹56 over the upper end of the price band. NSE IPO details NSE IPO is a book build issue of ₹22,561.57 crore. The issue is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 12.64 crore shares of ₹22,561.57 crore. OFS means none of the proceeds will go to the exchange as investors offload their stakes.