NSE lowers IPO price range, giving up shot at India's top listing

By Rajesh Mascarenhas

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. has lowered the price range for its long-awaited initial public offering and may shrink the stake on sale, according to people familiar with the matter, leaving the deal set to fall short of becoming India’s biggest-ever listing.

The exchange is likely to price its shares at ₹1,700 to ₹1,785 apiece, below an earlier marketed range of ₹2,000 to ₹2,100, the people said asking not to be identified because the information is private. It may also reduce the stake being offered to about 5.5% of the total equity capital from the originally planned 6%, after some shareholders backed out of selling their stakes at the lower price, they said.

At the top of the proposed range, the sale of a 5.5% stake would raise about ₹24,300 crore ($2.6 billion), below the ₹27,900 crore raised by Hyundai Motor India Ltd. in 2024 in the country’s largest-ever IPO. That would value NSE at as much as ₹4.42 trillion ($46.6 billion), compared with a previously targeted a valuation of as much as 5.26 trillion rupees. The cut in the deal size reflects concerns about the ability of India’s primary market to absorb a wave of major deals at the same time, with Jio Platforms Ltd. also progressing toward what could be one of the country’s biggest-ever IPOs. First-time share sales in the country have raised almost $10 billion so far in 2026, compared with more than $20 billion in each of the previous two years that both set records, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.