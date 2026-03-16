NSE may eye ₹6-7 trillion IPO valuation ahead of long-awaited listing

The IPO comes at a time when the exchange’s performance has moderated with a decline in trading volumes amid regulatory tightening in the derivatives market. The market’s retreat from record highs reached in September 2024 has also weighed on activity.
For the nine months ended December 2025, the NSE reported a consolidated net profit of ₹7,431 crore, down from ₹9,538 crore in the same period a year earlier. Revenue from operations fell to ₹11,634 crore from ₹13,369 crore, mainly because of lower trading income.
“The NSE’s performance is expected to improve going ahead as most of the regulatory tightening is now behind us,” an analyst said. “The recent spike in market volatility also tends to support trading volumes.”