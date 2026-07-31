NSE pays ₹714 crore to settle ₹1,491 crore co-location case ahead of IPO

National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) on Friday said it has paid Rs 714.74 crore to Sebi after receiving the regulator's in-principle approval to settle the long-pending colocation and dark fibre cases for Rs 1,491.21 crore.

The latest payment, together with the Rs 776.47 crore already deposited by the NSE, completes the Rs 1,491.21-crore settlement amount agreed under the revised settlement terms.

The payment comes a day after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) gave its in-principle approval to the revised settlement proposal submitted by the exchange.

In a statement, NSE said, "The deposit of Rs 776.47 crore along with the payment of Rs 714.74 crore made against the demand notice dated July 30, 2026, will be adjusted against the settlement amount of Rs 1,491.21 crore." On Thursday, NSE had informed that Sebi had, in principle, agreed to settle the colocation and dark fibre matters for a cumulative amount of Rs 1,491.21 crore and had asked the exchange to pay the balance amount of Rs 714.74 crore after adjusting the amount already deposited.

The exchange's board, at its meeting held on July 30, approved the payment of the balance settlement amount. NSE had initially filed two settlement applications with Sebi on June 20, 2025, covering the colocation and dark fibre matters for a cumulative amount of Rs 1,387.39 crore. Subsequently, on March 13, 2026, it revised the settlement terms, increasing the cumulative settlement amount to Rs 1,491.21 crore. The settlement comes as the country's largest stock exchange is preparing for its initial public offering (IPO). In June, NSE filed its draft papers with Sebi for an IPO comprising an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 14.89 crore equity shares by existing shareholders, representing nearly 6 per cent of the exchange's equity capital.