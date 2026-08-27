NSE, PhonePe to lead IPO wave as 239 firms line up to list, say analysts

Only a fraction of companies managed to raise capital and list in the market in the opening six months, a period in which the broader market saw significant correction along with diminished sentiment from tariffs and global uncertainties, said Puneet Singhania, whole-time director, Master Capital Services.

The Indian benchmark indices were rattled by the US tariff move, US-Iran conflict and spike in crude oil prices along with earnings uncertainty.

Pranav Haldea, MD, Prime Database, said that while not much has changed on the geopolitical side, what you are seeing is essentially a lot of pent-up supply. "Companies are launching IPOs even though conditions are not ideal. Having traversed the entire journey of getting IPO ready culminating in getting Sebi approval, they are willing to take a cut in valuation or offer size."