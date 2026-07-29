OfBusiness reports net profit of ₹724 crore in FY26 ahead of planned IPO

OfBusiness also said business users on its tender intelligence platform, BidAssist, crossed 1.5 million. BidAssist aggregates over 50,000 live tenders a day from authorities and portals across India and has indexed more than 55 million tenders and tender results to date. The platform uses AI to match tenders to a business's profile, sends qualifying opportunities on WhatsApp, and lets businesses track their win rate and see which competitors they are running into on live bids. It continues to have significant engagement while planning to add more AI-powered features in the coming year.