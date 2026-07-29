OfBusiness reports net profit of ₹724 crore in FY26 ahead of planned IPO

The decade-old OfBusiness operates across commerce, financing and revenue generation for SMEs. Its commerce business, which spans metals, chemicals, apparel and food processing, reported revenue of ₹19,174 crore, flat year-on-year after adjusting for discontinued operations, and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of ₹769 crore, up 34 per cent from ₹575 crore in FY25. Ebitda margin expanded from 2.6 per cent to 4.0 per cent over the year. This was helped by deeper manufacturing integration and the discontinuation of some low-return sub-categories.
Operating cash flow for the commerce business rose to ₹1,302 crore from ₹715 crore a year earlier. The company turned free cash flow to firm (FCFF) positive with ₹390 crore in FY26.