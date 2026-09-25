Orient Cables IPO: Brokerages bullish on gains from India's digital boom

Orient Cables’ ₹552-crore IPO opened for bidding on Friday, and the issue received positive views from brokerages, with analysts highlighting that Orient Cables is among the top four players in networking cables, with 22.9 per cent market share in FY26.The brokerage assigned a ‘Subscribe’ rating to the stock, noting that the company serves diverse end markets including broadband, telecom, data centres , renewable energy, smart buildings, security and surveillance, system integration, FMEG and automotive, as well as government - linked sectors such as railways and defence.Bajaj Broking highlighted that the company’s portfolio spans conventional networking and communication cables, optical fibre and specialty power cables, along with newer technology - oriented electrical products. Through its manufacturing scale, in- house capabilities, testing infrastructure, certifications and product diversification, Orient Cables has expanded into a broader electrical and connectivity products portfolio.It noted that the company is “well-positioned to capitalise on India's accelerated digital transformation, driven by robust tailwinds in data centre expansion, 5G fibreisation , and surging broadband data consumption.”The company's revenue growth, expanding market share among organised players, and strategic diversification into higher -margin clean - energy and speciality “segments underscore its strong operational fundamentals and competitive edge,” Bajaj Broking said.The brokerage firm had a ‘subscribe’ rating on the company, noting that Orient Cables has developed long-term relationships with customers across telecom, broadband, data centres and networking solutions. It caters to two of India’s top three telecom companies, while repeat business from retained Top-50 customers contributed 93.9 per cent of FY26 revenue, reflecting strong customer stickiness.The brokerage further added that the company’s expanding presence in optical fibre, E-beam irradiated cables, solar products and EV-related assemblies, along with the proposed capacity expansion, partnerships and debt repayment, provides growth opportunities. “However, raw-material volatility, customer concentration and increasing working-capital requirements remain key concerns. The pending brand-related proceedings with Orient Electric remain an area to monitor,” SBI Securities said.Orient Cables IPO is a book-built issue of ₹552 crores. The issue is a combination of fresh issue of 1.18 crore shares aggregating to ₹320 crores and an offer for sale of 85.29 lakh shares aggregating to ₹232 crores.The bidding for the Orient Cables IPO opened on September 25, 2026, and will close on September 29, 2026. The allotment is expected to be finalised on September 30, 2026.The IPO has a price band of ₹258 to ₹272 per share. The lot size for an application is 111 shares, meaning retail investors need to invest a minimum of ₹14,960 for one lot, based on the upper end of the price band.

Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.