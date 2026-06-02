Oyo's parent Prism gets Sebi nod for ₹6,650-crore public listing: Report

Oyo's parent company, Prism, has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to proceed with its proposed initial public offering (IPO) worth ₹6,650 crore, news agency PTI reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The proposed share sale is expected to value the travel technology company at around $7 billion-$8 billion, the report said.

Prism had submitted its draft IPO papers to Sebi through the confidential filing route in late December 2025. The development came after shareholders approved the fundraising plan at an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on December 20, 2025.