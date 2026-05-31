Primary market to pick up as CMR Green, Hexagon Nutrition to launch IPOs

The primary market will see some activity next week, with two companies - CMR Green Technologies and Hexagon Nutrition - slated to launch their initial public offerings (IPOs) collectively valued at nearly Rs 770 crore.

As both the issues are entirely offer for sale (OFS), the companies will not receive any proceeds from the public offerings, with the entire amount going to the selling shareholders.

The upcoming offerings come at a time when the primary market has witnessed subdued activity amid persistent market volatility and global uncertainties. Although several companies have received regulatory clearances in recent weeks, many have deferred their listing plans due to uncertain market conditions.

So far in 2026, around 20 companies, including Fractal Analytics, Shadowfax Technologies and Bharat Coking Coal, have tapped the capital markets through main-board initial public offerings. The IPO of CMR Green Technologies, a non-ferrous metal recycler, will open for public subscription during June 3-5, while the anchor investor portion will open on June 2. The company has fixed a price band of Rs 182-192 per equity share for its Rs 630.62-crore IPO. According to market experts, the grey market premium (GMP) of CMR Green's IPO remained firm ahead of the issue opening. GMP of the issue was quoted at Rs 25-30 per share over the past two sessions. The GMP stood at Rs 30 on May 29 and Rs 25 on May 30.

The proposed IPO is entirely an OFS of up to 3.28 crore equity shares by promoters and an investor selling shareholder. Faridabad-based CMR Green is engaged in processing and manufacturing aluminium alloys (ingot and liquid), zinc alloys and furnace-ready scrap of stainless steel, copper, brass, lead and magnesium, among others. The company operates 13 recycling facilities across India and has built a procurement network spanning domestic markets as well as Asia, Africa, West Asia, Europe and the Americas. Its customer base primarily comprises automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier-I suppliers. Its clients include Honda Cars India, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, Royal Enfield Motors, Endurance Technologies, Rockman Industries and Craftsman Automation.

Meanwhile, the IPO of Hexagon Nutrition will open for subscription on June 5 and conclude on June 9. The anchor investor bidding is scheduled for June 4. The company has set a price band of Rs 42-45 per equity share for its Rs 139-crore public issue. The proposed IPO comprises an OFS of more than 3.08 crore equity shares by promoters. At the upper end of the price band, the issue size is estimated at Rs 138.87 crore. Hexagon Nutrition said the proposed listing will enhance its visibility, strengthen brand recognition and provide liquidity to existing shareholders. Founded in 1993, Hexagon Nutrition started as a micro-nutrient formulations company and subsequently expanded into branded nutrition products.