Purple Style Labs bets IPO on India's booming luxury wedding market

Purple Style Labs (PSL), the omnichannel luxury fashion company that operates designer retail platform Pernia’s Pop-Up Shop, is betting its stock market debut on India's booming luxury wedding and occasion-wear segment.

The luxury pocket currently accounts for about 5 per cent of India's ₹2 lakh crore wedding and occasion-wear market, or roughly ₹10,000 crore. It is expected to reach 9 per cent as the broader market grows to ₹3.7 lakh crore, taking the luxury segment to nearly ₹33,000 crore within five years, according to Abhishek Agarwal, the company's founder, whole-time director and chief executive officer. He said the company's focus on high-end customers should insulate it from broader discretionary-spending pressures.

“We want to consolidate for the next journey when we hit listed markets. We want to plan more long term as a business,” Agarwal, an IIT Bombay aerospace engineer turned luxury-retail entrepreneur, who founded the company in 2015, told Business Standard. With experience centres now in London and New York and customers across roughly 100 countries, the company's long-term vision is an India-sourced, globally distributed luxury business that competes with the likes of Farfetch and Net-a-Porter, rather than an India-first platform that happens to serve NRIs abroad. PSL also aims to take Indian designer fashion to global markets, leveraging its presence across international geographies.

That international ambition is showing up in the company's store footprint. PSL opened four large stores in FY26, two in Mumbai, one in New York and one in Southeast Delhi. For FY27, Agarwal said the company's immediate focus is to deepen its presence in its top five cities: Mumbai, Delhi, New York, London and Hyderabad, while extracting greater throughput from its existing stores. “Whether we become a Net-A-Porter for the world, we'll see. But today the ideology is to take Indian designer fashion to the globe through our reach,” said Agarwal. PSL is positioning itself primarily as a luxury platform rather than a broader proxy for India's discretionary-consumption story, with wedding and occasion wear forming a significant part of its business. This is where Indians typically spend on luxury from Indian designers. Agarwal said the company has eliminated products priced between ₹5,000 and ₹15,000 and narrowed its focus to select brands, geographies and the top luxury tier, which he believes is relatively insulated from broader consumption slowdowns. The company’s Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) filings show that concentration showing up in the numbers. The top 10 designer brands' share of the company's gross merchandise value has risen from 23.44 per cent in FY24 to 30.24 per cent in FY26. Stores also generate significantly higher average order values, at ₹90,000 in India versus ₹38,000 online and £1,120 in the UK versus £460 online. He said the high-end luxury market is growing at a 25 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR), supporting continued growth.

PSL opened its initial public offering on August 31, with the issue closing on September 2. The company's post-issue implied market capitalisation is estimated at ₹4,603 crore. PSL on August 28 raised ₹306 crore from anchor investors ahead of the ₹680 crore issue, allotting 53.22 lakh equity shares to 10 anchor investors at ₹575 per share, the upper end of the price band, according to a circular uploaded on the BSE's website. The ₹680 crore PSL issue is a fresh issue, meaning there is no offer-for-sale (OFS), so no existing investors, including celebrity backers like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, Madhuri Dixit or Mahesh Babu, are cashing out. Asked about the absence of an exit route for early investors, Agarwal attributed it to the dispersed nature of the company's shareholder base, saying many investors had participated across multiple funding rounds and remained invested for the long term.

The company's RHP, however, discloses that Agarwal himself sold about ₹45 crore of his personal shareholding in secondary transactions in August 2025, roughly a year before the IPO, at ₹500 per share, below the IPO's own floor price of ₹546. For FY26, PSL reported revenue from operations of ₹557.84 crore, compared with ₹489.91 crore in FY25 and ₹504.37 crore in FY24. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) declined to ₹30.37 crore in FY26 from ₹41.99 crore in FY25 despite the higher revenue. Agarwal attributed the margin pressure primarily to a dip in gross margins caused by structural factors outside the company's control, including a mid-year GST change and a minor downturn in its international business due to temporary US tariffs. He said the company had also been consolidating after rapid growth, adopting a “trimming of the long tail” strategy and cutting marketing spending. With historical gross margins above 40 per cent, he expects margins to return to their earlier levels once these structural factors ease.

The RHP shows a larger picture beneath the Ebitda dip. The company's consolidated loss after tax widened to ₹285.4 crore in FY26 from ₹188.4 crore in FY25, and its total equity turned negative, at minus ₹52.3 crore, as of March 31, 2026. The company is positioning itself as an asset-light retailer despite expanding physical stores. Nearly ₹371 crore of the raise goes towards lease liabilities for experience centres and back-end offices, but PSL does not view its growing network of experience centres as making the business a traditional, real-estate-heavy retailer. Agarwal said the company has operated online and offline channels together since it began, evaluating performance by geography rather than channel. Its US business, for instance, historically generated more than ₹100 crore annually online before the New York store opened in March 2026. He said the company remains asset-light because it stocks a broad range rather than deep inventory, while customers can place backorders with payment collected upfront.