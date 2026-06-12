Razorpay eyes ₹5,000-6,000 crore IPO, set to file DRHP this month

Razorpay is likely to confidentially file its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) this month for an initial public offering (IPO), which could value the Bengaluru-based fintech company at between ₹50,000 crore and ₹60,000 crore.

The size of the IPO is likely to be in the range of ₹5,000 crore to ₹6,000 crore, sources familiar with the matter said.

In 2025, the fintech firm shifted the domicile of its parent company from the United States to India, effectively reverse-flipping itself in preparation for an IPO in the country.

Razorpay initiated the process of moving its parent entity to India from the US in May 2023 ahead of its plans to list on the bourses.