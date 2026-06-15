Razorpay moves closer to market debut with confidential IPO filing

Fintech major Razorpay has confidentially filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for an initial public offering (IPO).

The size of the IPO is likely to be in the range of ₹5,000 crore to ₹6,000 crore.

The listing could value the Bengaluru-based fintech company at between ₹50,000 crore and ₹60,000 crore.

In 2025, the fintech firm shifted the domicile of its parent company from the United States to India, effectively reverse-flipping itself in preparation for an IPO in the country.

Under the confidential route, companies can submit their draft offer documents without publicly disclosing business, operational or financial information that could be deemed sensitive.