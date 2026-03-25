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Reliance Jio woos investors to sell 8% of individual stakes in IPO

Ambani's Jio Platforms is set to file for approval of its IPO in Mumbai as early as this week

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Ambani's Jio Platforms houses the world's second-largest telecom company by users after China Mobile (Photo: Shutterstock)
Reuters New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2026 | 11:37 AM IST
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Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's ​Reliance Jio Platforms has held talks with ​13 marquee foreign investors to sell down 8 per cent ‌of individual stakes in an upcoming Mumbai listing of the telecoms-to-AI company, sources familiar with the matter said.

Ambani's Jio Platforms, which houses the world's second-largest telecom company by users after China Mobile, is set to file for approval of its IPO in Mumbai as early as this week.

Big investors on the list include Meta, with a stake of 9.99 per cent, and ‌Google, with 7.73 per cent, followed by Vista Equity Partners and KKR. Three Gulf sovereign funds, the Public Investment Fund, Mubadala and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority are also investors.

The stake sale "would be around 8 per cent for everyone," said one of the two sources involved in the IPO process, ​who spoke on condition of anonymity as the discussions were confidential.

Reliance and ‌the investors did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Reuters calculations show each investors' sale ​of ‌8 per cent of their holdings effectively implies about 2.5 per cent of Reliance ‌Jio's total outstanding shares offered in the listing, as it has planned.

Meta selling 8 per cent of its 9.99 per cent holding ‌would ​mean a 0.8 per cent ​stake sale by the US tech giant, for example.

While the talks have focused on each investor ‌selling 8 per cent ​of its holding, the final numbers could still change.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Reliance Jio IPOReliance JioIPOsMukesh Ambani

First Published: Mar 25 2026 | 11:37 AM IST

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