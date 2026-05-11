Reliance may offer all new shares in Jio IPO in major U-turn: Report

By Abhishek Vishnoi

Reliance Industries Ltd. is revising its plans for the initial public offering of Jio Platforms Ltd., potentially India’s largest ever, to issue new shares instead of an offering by existing investors, the Economic Times reported, citing unidentified people familiar with the talks.

The u-turn was triggered by some Jio shareholders pushing for a higher price band, while the Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate favors a more conservative valuation to avoid listing-day losses for retail investors, according to the newspaper.

An IPO comprising entirely freshly issued shares would send all proceeds to Jio, rather than shareholders selling down through an offer for sale. It would also dilute the value of existing shareholdings. Reliance may now let the market set the price after listing, allowing private equity investors to exit later, according to the Economic Times. About 250 billion rupees ($2.65 billion) may go toward debt repayment, it said.