Sagar Defence, Encube Ethicals among 4 firms to secure Sebi's nod for IPOs

Sagar Defence, Encube Ethicals among 4 cos to secure Sebi's nod for IPOs New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Four companies, including Sagar Defence Engineering Ltd and specialty pharmaceutical firm Encube Ethicals, have received approval from Sebi to launch their initial public offerings (IPOs), paving the way for their proposed public issues.

According to a Sebi update on Friday, jewellery retailer Arjun Jewellers and gold loan-focused non-banking financial company (NBFC) IFL Finance have also received the market regulator's approval.

These four companies, which filed their preliminary papers between July and August 1, received SEBI's observations between October 21 and November 4.

Sagar Defence Engineering received observations from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on November 4. The company had filed its draft papers through the confidential pre-filing route.

The IPO size is estimated at around Rs 3,000 crore, according to people familiar with the matter. Encube Ethicals' proposed Rs 3,000-crore IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) by promoter Mehul Madhusudan Shah and existing shareholder Frontier Investment Holdings Pte Ltd. Since the issue is entirely an OFS, the company will not receive any proceeds from the public offering, with the entire amount going to the selling shareholders. Sebi also approved the IPO of Arjun Jewellers on November 4. The company's proposed public issue comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 200 crore, with no OFS component. Additionally, IFL Finance's proposed IPO comprises a fresh issue of up to 3.55 crore equity shares and an OFS of up to 30 lakh shares by existing shareholders.