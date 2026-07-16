SBI Funds Management IPO subscribed 41.6 times as QIBs drive bidding surge

The initial public offering (IPO) of SBI Funds Management, the largest asset management company (AMC) by quarterly average assets under management (QAAUM) was subscribed 41.6 times on Thursday, the last day of the issue, led by qualified institutional buyers (QIB), who bid 140.11 times.

Non-institutional investors (NII) subscribed 22.51 times, retail investors 3.59 times, shareholders 9.51 times, and employees 4.65 times, according to NSE data of consolidated exchange bids.

The company raised ₹2,663 crore through an anchor allotment on Monday, a day before the launch of its IPO and allotted 46.3 million shares to anchor investors at ₹574 per share.