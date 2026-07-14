SBI Funds Management raises ₹2,663 cr from anchor investors ahead of IPO

SBI Funds Management, India’s largest asset management company (AMC) by quarterly average assets under management (QAAUM), raised ₹2,663 crore through an anchor allotment on Monday, a day before the launch of its initial public offering (IPO).

The company informed the stock exchanges that it had allocated 4.63 crore shares to anchor investors at ₹574 per share.

Prominent institutional investors that participated in the anchor allotment included BlackRock, Goldman Sachs, HDFC Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Nomura India and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority.

SBI Funds Management has priced its IPO at ₹545-574 per share. The ₹9,813 crore IPO comprises entirely an offer for sale (OFS) by the company’s promoters, State Bank of India and Amundi India Holding. At the upper end of the price band, the company is valued at ₹1.2 trillion.