Sebi clears IPOs of Hindustan Labs, RK Steel Manufacturing Co Ltd

Generic drug maker Hindustan Laboratories and steel tubes and pipes manufacturer RK Steel Manufacturing Company have secured Sebi's approval to raise funds through initial public offerings (IPOs), an update with the markets regulator showed on Thursday.

The two companies, which filed their preliminary IPO papers in September, obtained Sebi's observations on April 27.

In Sebi's parlance, obtaining observations is equivalent to securing approval to float a public offering.

Hindustan Laboratories' maiden public offering comprises a fresh issue of 50 lakh shares, along with an offer for sale (OFS) of 91 lakh shares by the promoter, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).