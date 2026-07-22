Should you bet on Xtranet Technologies' ₹167-crore IPO? What brokerages say

Xtranet Technologies IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of The initial public offering (IPO) of Xtranet Technologies has garnered mixed reviews from brokerages as customer concentration and dependence on government contracts offsets strong financials and fair valuations.

The ₹167-crore offer of this IT solutions provider is among the three IPOs opening for subscription on Thursday, July 23, offering investors a wide range of options to pick from.

Incorporated in 2002, Xtranet Technologies provides several end-to-end services like enterprise applications, digital services, managed services, proprietary platforms and strategic technology partnerships for clients across industries and geographies. It also builds and manages data center and command centers for clients. It domain expertise lies across six industries such as Law Enforcement, Railways, Transportation, F&B, Financial Services, Telecom & Utilities, Healthcare & Agri, Automotive, Wholesale & Retail and Education etc.

Also Read | According to the RHP, the company's has a higher dependence on the public sector companies. In FY26, government and PSU clients accounted for 47 per cent of revenue and in FY25, the figure was higher at 60 per cent.Also Read | Indo-MIM IPO opens on July 23; GMP at 39% That said, the company has a strong execution track record and healthy earnings growth over FY24-26. It posted revenue, Ebitda and PAT CAGR of 25 per cent, 83 per cent and 91 pr cent, respectively during this period. Should you apply for Xtranet Technologies IPO? Swastika finds Xtranet Technologies IPO ideal for those with a medium-term investment horizon and adequate risk appetite.

"It has demonstrated consistent growth in both revenue and profitability over the reported periods. Considering its recent financial performance, the IPO appears to be fairly valued," the brokerage opined as it advised subscribing with moderate allocation. However, SBI Securities said that it has a 'neutral' view on the IPO as customer concentration, dependence on government contracts and a stretched receivables cycle raise concerns around the quality and durability of earnings. "We therefore assign a NEUTRAL rating to IPO and would prefer to monitor cash-flow generation and execution consistency post listing," it said. Xtranet Technologies IPO: Key details Xtranet Technologies IPO, consisting entirely of a fresh issue of 13.385 million shares, is priced at ₹120-127 apiece.

This mean all proceeds will be received by the company which it plans to use for repayment of certain outstanding borrowings, capex for purchase and installation of systems and hardware, meeting working capital needs and general corporate purposes. Investors can apply for the offer in lots of 110 shares. The company has earmarked 50 per cent of the offer for institutional investors, 35 per cent for retail investors and 15 per cent for high networth individuals. The The offer will close for bidding next week on July 27, with the listing likely on BSE and NSE on July 30.The grey market premium (GMP) for Xtranet IPO was ₹147 apiece, suggesting a listing gain of 15.75 per cent.