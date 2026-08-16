Six companies set to raise nearly ₹5,600 crore through IPOs next week

The primary market is set for another busy week, with six companies, including Blackstone-backed Horizon Industrial Parks and Lalithaa Jewellery Mart, set to raise nearly ₹5,600 crore collectively through initial public offerings (IPOs).

The upcoming issues follow the launch of five IPOs in the past week, while three companies had already tapped the market earlier this month.

Horizon Industrial Parks will kick off the week on August 17 with its ₹2,600-crore IPO, followed by jewellery retailer Lalithaa Jewellery Mart's ₹1,700-crore issue on the same day.

Shankesh Jewellers and film and television producer Sunshine Pictures will open their IPOs on August 18, worth ₹367 crore and ₹282 crore, respectively.

Gaja Alternative Asset Management, which operates under the Gaja Capital brand, will launch its ₹550-crore IPO on August 19, while Tempsens Instruments (India) will open its issue on August 20. Together, the six companies are looking to raise around ₹5,600 crore through the public issues, making it another busy week for the primary market. The funds raised through the fresh issue across the six companies will largely be used for business expansion, capital expenditure, debt repayment and other corporate purposes. With the addition of these issues, the number of companies launching IPOs in 2026 is expected to rise to 54.

Horizon Industrial Parks' ₹2,600-crore issue comprises entirely a fresh issue and has a price band of ₹57-60 per share. The company plans to use the proceeds to repay borrowings. Lalithaa Jewellery Mart has fixed a price band of ₹190-201 per share. Its ₹1,700-crore issue comprises a fresh issue of up to ₹1,200 crore and an OFS of up to ₹500 crore. Shankesh Jewellers' ₹367-crore issue comes with a price band of ₹88-93 per share. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of up to 2.95 crore equity shares and an OFS of up to 1 crore equity shares. Sunshine Pictures has fixed a price band of ₹342-360 for its ₹282-crore offering. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 48 lakh equity shares and an OFS of 30.37 lakh equity shares, taking the total offer size to 78.37 lakh shares.