Snapdeal parent AceVector seeks up to $182 million valuation in India IPO

AceVector, parent of Indian ecommerce company Snapdeal, is seeking a valuation of up to ₹1,741 crore ($181.71 million) in a trimmed initial public offering ​that will open for public subscription on September 25.

The company ‌has set a price band of ₹30 to ₹32 for its ₹420 crore ($43.84 million) IPO, according to an exchange filing.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth ₹287 crore and an offer for sale of up to 41.56 million shares from existing investors.

The company earlier planned a fresh issue of ₹300 crore and an OFS of 63.87 million ‌shares, according to updated draft red herring prospectus. It was not immediately clear why the offer size was reduced.