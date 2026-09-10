Sonaselection India IPO to open on Sep 17, price band set at ₹94-99/share

Textile company Sonaselection India Ltd on Thursday fixed a price band of Rs94-99 per equity share for its upcoming Rs 141.6-crore initial public offering.

The company's maiden public offer is scheduled to open on September 17and conclude on September 21.The bidding for anchor investors will take place on September 16.

The Bhilwara-headquartered company's IPO will comprise a fresh issue of 1.43 crore equity shares worth Rs 141.57 crore at the higher end, with no offer for sale (OFS) component,according to a statement.

Proceeds from the IPO will be used for debt payment, purchasing plant and machinery at the company's manufacturing facility and general corporate purposes.