SpaceX IPO explained: Share price, valuation and risks for investors

Elon Musk-led SpaceX is preparing for what could be one of the biggest initial public offerings (IPOs) ever seen on Wall Street. The space exploration company is looking to raise around $75 billion through a share sale, with trading expected to commence on the Nasdaq on June 12.

SpaceX is planning to offer around 555.6 million shares at $135 apiece. At this price, the company could reach a valuation of nearly $1.75 trillion, putting it among the world’s most valuable companies.

The IPO has attracted attention not just because of its size, but also because it could give public investors their first chance to directly own a part of one of the world’s most closely watched private space companies.

What is SpaceX planning with the IPO? SpaceX is preparing to enter the public markets after staying privately held since it was founded in 2002. The company, formally known as Space Exploration Technologies Corp, has built its business around rocket launches and space transportation. However, its biggest growth story has been Starlink, a satellite broadband network designed to provide internet access across the globe. The IPO could help SpaceX raise significant funds to expand Starlink, develop new spacecraft, and support its broader ambitions in space exploration. Why is SpaceX IPO being watched so closely? SpaceX is not just another company entering the stock market. Investors see the IPO as a way to invest in the future of space technology, satellite connectivity and commercial space travel.

The company has changed the rocket industry with its reusable rocket technology, which has helped lower launch costs. Its Falcon rockets are used for satellite launches and space missions, while Starlink has emerged as a key part of its business. The IPO is also attracting interest because of Elon Musk’s history of building large companies, including Tesla and PayPal. Investors will watch whether SpaceX can deliver similar long-term growth after becoming a public company. One of the biggest talking points around the SpaceX IPO is its potential impact on employees. Since SpaceX has remained private for years, many employees hold stock options and company equity that have not been easily converted into cash. A public listing could give these holdings a clear market value.

For employees who received shares or options early in the company’s growth, the IPO could create significant wealth. Can Indian investors apply for the SpaceX IPO? For Indian retail investors , buying SpaceX shares at the IPO price may not be easy. Unlike India’s ASBA-based IPO system, where retail investors can directly apply for new share offerings, the US IPO process generally does not allow foreign retail investors to participate directly in primary share sales. This means Indian investors may not be able to buy SpaceX shares at the initial offer price. They may have to wait until the stock starts trading publicly and purchase shares from the market.

After listing, Indian investors can potentially invest through international brokerage platforms under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS), which allows resident Indians to invest in overseas listed stocks. However, any investment after listing will happen at the market price on the Nasdaq, which could be higher or lower than the IPO price depending on demand. What risks should retail investors consider? Despite the excitement around the IPO, investors will need to consider the risks involved. SpaceX’s high valuation means the company will face pressure to deliver strong growth. Any delays in projects, slower revenue growth or weaker-than-expected performance could impact the stock price.

The space industry involves high costs and technical challenges, with rocket development, satellite launches and space missions requiring large investments and carrying execution risks. Investors will also be betting on future growth expectations. While Starlink offers a major opportunity, competition in satellite internet and changes in regulations could affect SpaceX’s long-term prospects. What should investors watch after the listing? The biggest focus after the IPO will be how the market values SpaceX once trading begins. Investors will track demand for the shares, the company’s financial performance, Starlink’s expansion and progress on future space missions. The listing could also influence how other private space companies approach public markets.