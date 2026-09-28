The funds raised will be used for funding capital expenditure needs towards modernisation of existing products and redevelopment, funding working capital needs, and achieving inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions and other strategic initiatives and general corporate purposes.

Swastika Investmart said that SRIT India remains well-positioned to leverage ongoing public sector digitalisation, healthcare IT integration, and smart-metering initiatives. However, sustained operational performance will depend on its ability to lower working-capital cycles and diversify away from purely government-tendered contracts post-listing, it noted while assigning a 'neutral' tag to the offer.

SRIT India IPO GMP today is ₹33. At the prevailing premium, the shares could list at ₹163 apiece, up 25.38 per cent over the upper end of the issue price.

On the valuation front, SRIT trades at a relative discount compared to e-governance and IT execution peers such as RailTel (~36x P/E) and Protean eGov Technologies (~23.5x P/E), but at a modest valuation considering its scale relative to tier-1 IT players like Mastek (~17.5x P/E).

However, Master Capital called the IPO suitable for long-term investors.

"The company intend to continue investing in infrastructure upgrades, including modernisation of core systems, adoption and implementation of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence and automation and aims to accelerate growth by strategically entering new and emerging markets," it said.

SRIT IPO subscription

SRIT India IPO was booked 0.32 times as of 11.45 AM on the first day of the book-building process. The issue received bids for 3.74 million shares as against 11.76 million shares on offer.