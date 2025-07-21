Home / Markets / IPO / Tata Capital IPO may raise ₹13,370 cr if valued at March rights issue level

Tata Capital IPO may raise ₹13,370 cr if valued at March rights issue level

IPO includes a fresh issue and OFS totalling 475.82 million shares; listing will mark the first public float of a core Tata Group financial services company

The Tata group's unlisted financial services businesses have reported hefty profits for the year, with Tata Capital, the group's financial services business, reporting a profit of Rs 2,492 crore on revenues of Rs 13,309 crore, as per Tata Sons' annua
At Rs 281 per share, the fresh issue could garner around Rs 5,901 crore | Photo: Company website
Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 11:57 AM IST
Tata Capital Limited, the financial services arm of Tata Sons, could raise approximately Rs 13,370 crore from its upcoming initial public offering (IPO) if priced at Rs 281 per share — the same level at which the company conducted a rights issue in March this year.
 
According to the updated pre-filed draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), the IPO comprises a fresh issue of up to 210 million equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 265.82 million equity shares by Tata Sons and the International Finance Corporation (IFC). 
The total offer size, therefore, stands at 475.82 million equity shares. At Rs 281 per share, the fresh issue could garner around Rs 5,901 crore, while the OFS portion may yield Rs 7,469 crore, aggregating to a total of Rs 13,370 crore. The final IPO pricing will be determined closer to the offer period, based on investor response through book-building and consultations with investment bankers.

First listing of a core Tata financial services entity

This will mark the first public listing of a core Tata Group financial services company. Tata Capital, which was recently merged with Tata Motors Finance, has established a diversified lending portfolio spanning retail, SME, infrastructure, and corporate segments. 
As per the draft prospectus, the company reported a consolidated net worth of Rs 16,250 crore and profit after tax of Rs 2,142 crore as of March 31, 2024.

OFS details and listing objectives

The proposed listing is expected to unlock value for Tata Sons, broaden Tata Capital’s capital base, and provide retail investors an opportunity to participate in the group’s financial services growth.
 
Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, is offering up to 230 million shares in the OFS, while IFC is divesting up to 35.82 million shares.
 
While the DRHP does not specify a price band for the IPO, the Rs 281 rights issue valuation is being seen as a reliable benchmark by investors awaiting more clarity on pricing

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 11:57 AM IST

