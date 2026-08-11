Trump Towers' exclusive India partner Tribeca Ventures plans IPO by 2028

He added that the company intends to enter the ultra-luxury office segment and plotted development while keeping its focus on high-end luxury residential projects, including upcoming Trump Tower projects, that form about a fifth to a fourth of the company's portfolio. On Tuesday, Trump Towers were launched in Hyderabad, with two 65-storey buildings comprising 450 apartments and 16 penthouses, with a total developable area of 2,200,000 sq ft. "India continues to be one of the world's most exciting luxury real estate markets, and we are delighted to bring the Trump brand to Hyderabad for the first time. We are excited to collaborate once again with Tribeca,” Eric Trump, Executive Vice President of The Trump Organization, said in a statement after the launch on Tuesday. The Trump Organization is run by the US President's sons, Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump. It earns a licence fee from the Trump-branded towers.