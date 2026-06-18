Turtlemint raises ₹397.2 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Insurtech firm Turtlemint Fintech Solutions Limited has raised ₹397.20 crore at the upper end of the price band of ₹152 per equity share with a face value of Re 1 per equity share (including a share premium of ₹151 per equity share) from anchor investors.

Some of the marquee investors include ICICI Prudential Equity & Debt Fund, Mirae Asset Multicap Fund, Mirae Asset Aggressive Hybrid Fund, Border to Coast Emerging Markets Equity Fund, Amansa Holdings Private Limited, BNP Paribas Financial Markets – ODI, Edelweiss Recently Listed IPO Fund, Bank of India Mid & Small Cap Equity & Debt Fund, Bajaj Life Insurance Limited, Societe Generale – ODI, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited and Axis Max Life Insurance Limited, among others.