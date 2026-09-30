Vishal Nirmiti IPO review: Brokerages positive on long-term prospects

Vishal Nirmiti ₹178-crore IPO opened for bidding on Wednesday, and the issue received largely bullish views from brokerages, with analysts highlighting that the company has the ability to deliver across geographies with multiple Manufacturing Facilities across the country catering to different regions.

Brokerage view

Anand Rathi

The brokerage assigned a subscribe for long-term rating to the stock, noting that the company is led by a highly experienced promoter group with extensive experience in the railway sleeper manufacturing and infrastructure sector

Anand Rathi noted that, considering the company's established position in railway infrastructure manufacturing, strong execution capabilities, improving profitability and visible growth opportunities from India's infrastructure capex cycle, the IPO appears to be fully priced, and we recommend a "Subscribe - Long Term" rating for the issue.

The brokerage noted that, at the upper price band, the company is valued at 23.2 times its FY26 earnings and 13.1 times FY26 enterprise value to Ebitda. This implies a post-issue market capitalisation of around ₹581 crore. Given its established position in railway infrastructure manufacturing, strong execution capabilities, improving profitability and growth opportunities from India’s infrastructure spending cycle, the IPO appears fully priced. Master Trust The brokerage firm said that investors may consider the IPO as a potential long-term investment opportunity. It highlighted the company’s execution capabilities with industry experience and effective operating systems, providing comprehensive solutions. It also noted the company’s dedicated focus on railway infrastructure development and manufacture of Pre-stressed Concrete (PSC) sleepers. The brokerage also highlighted the company’s deeply entrenched, long-term relationships with customers.

However, it also highlighted that the company’s revenue is concentrated among a limited number of customers, creating customer concentration risk. Another risk factor is that manufacturing depends on raw material suppliers, with supply disruptions potentially affecting operations. It also noted that the company’s business depends on successfully securing government tenders through competitive bidding. IPO Details Vishal Nirmiti IPO is a book-built issue of ₹178 crores. The issue is a combination of fresh issue of 65.91 lakh shares aggregating to ₹145 crores and offer for sale of 15 lakh shares aggregating to ₹33 crores. Vishal Nirmiti IPO opens for subscription on Sep 30, 2026 and closes on Oct 5, 2026. The allotment for the Vishal Nirmiti IPO is expected to be finalised on Oct 6, 2026.