War jitters hit IPOs: Powerica, Sai Parenteral lag; Amir Chand bucks trend

Weak sentiment in the secondary markets, amid the escalating West Asia conflict, spilled over into the primary markets on Friday, dampening investor appetite for ongoing initial public offerings (IPOs). The public offerings of Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar, Powerica, and Sai Parenteral, which opened for subscription on March 24, together aim to raise ₹1,948.79 crore.

The subdued IPO response comes amid a sharp correction in the secondary market. Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 were trading lower by nearly 1.5 per cent each. At last check, the Sensex was down 1,172 points, or 1.56 per cent, at 74,101, while the Nifty was lower by 344 points, or 1.48 per cent, at 22,962.

Grey market signals subdued sentiment

Grey market trends, meanwhile, mirror the cautious sentiment. The unlisted shares of Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar were trading at a premium of around 3.30 per cent over the upper price band of ₹212, quoted at ₹219 in the unofficial market, according to sources tracking grey market activity.

Sai Parenteral’s shares were trading flat at ₹392, in line with the upper end of its price band.

Meanwhile, Powerica’s shares commanded only a marginal premium of about 0.25 per cent over its issue price of ₹395, quoted at ₹396 in the grey market.

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