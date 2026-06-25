Waterways Leisure IPO gets fully subscribed; retail investors drive demand

The initial public offering (IPO) of ocean cruise player Waterways Leisure Tourism managed to achieve full subscription on the final day of bidding on Thursday, June 25, 2026. The ₹585-crore public issue, which opened for subscription on June 23, had initially received a muted response from investors. However, strong participation from retail investors on the last day helped the issue get fully booked.

As of 2:10 PM on June 25, the IPO had received bids for 43,41,222 shares against 41,84,004 shares on offer, translating into an overall subscription of 1.04 times, according to NSE data.

Among investor categories, the retail portion was subscribed 3.65 times. The non-institutional investor (NII) segment was subscribed 87 per cent, while the qualified institutional buyer (QIB) category saw subscription of 25 per cent of the shares reserved for it.

Grey market sentiment also indicated a subdued response to the issue. Market sources tracking unofficial activity suggested that the company's unlisted shares were commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹2 per share, or 0.25 per cent, over the IPO's upper price band of ₹808. Meanwhile, brokerage firm Swastika Investmart has assigned a "Neutral" rating to the IPO, citing aggressive valuations. READ MORE Waterways Leisure IPO details The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 7.2 million shares aggregating ₹585 crore, with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component. The price band has been fixed at ₹769-₹808 per share, and the issue is being offered in lots of 18 shares.

Retail investors are required to invest a minimum of ₹14,544 for one lot comprising 18 shares. The maximum retail application of 13 lots, or 234 shares, translates into an investment of ₹1,89,072. The issue closes for subscription on Thursday, June 25, 2026. The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on Monday, June 29, 2026, while shares are likely to be credited to successful applicants' demat accounts on Tuesday, June 30, 2026. Shares of Waterways Leisure Tourism are scheduled to make their stock market debut on Wednesday, July 1, 2026. MUFG Intime India (formerly Link Intime India) is the registrar to the issue, while Centrum Broking is the sole book-running lead manager.