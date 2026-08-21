Anchor investor MFs stay invested post-IPO in CY26, in line with Sebi study

For instance, Nippon India Small Cap Fund, the largest in the category, has an AUM of Rs 80,000 crore. The fund is an anchor investor in Omnitech Engineering and holds a 7 per cent stake in the company, which accounts for 0.67 per cent of the fund's portfolio. ICICI Flexicap holds 2 per cent and Edelweiss IPO Fund holds 0.30 per cent of the total equity of the company. Omnitech came out with an IPO in March 2026 and listed at Rs 202, and since then its shares are up 180 per cent. The company trades at Rs 573. The company has a market capitalisation of Rs 7,000 crore. While Omnitech is a recent bet that has generated high returns, the fund has 28 companies where it holds more than 5 per cent of the total equity, which account for 13 per cent of the total AUM.