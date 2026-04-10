Equity MF inflows jump 56% to 8-month high of ₹40,450 crore in March

Inflows into ​Indian equity mutual funds ​rose 56 per cent to an ‌eight-month high of ₹40,450 crore ($4.36 billion) in March, data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India showed on Friday.

Flows into large-cap ‌funds rose 42 per cent month-on-month to ₹2,998 crore while those into mid-caps funds jumped to a record ₹6,064 ​ crore.

Flows into small-cap funds rose 61 per cent ‌to ₹6,264 crore, while ​so-called systematic ‌investment plan contributions rose 7.5 per cent ‌to a record high of ₹32,087 crore, ​the data ​showed.