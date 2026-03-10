Equity MF inflows rise 8% to ₹25,978 cr in Feb on India-US trade optimism

Equity mutual funds attracted net inflows of ₹25,978 crore in February, marking an 8 per cent rise from the previous month amid the India-US trade deal, according to data released by industry body Amfi on Tuesday.

This lifted the industry's Assets Under Management (AUM) to ₹82 trillion in February from ₹81 trillion in January.

This positive inflow in equities could be driven by the India-US trade deal, Venkat N Chalasani, CEO of Amfi, said.

"There could be some volatility in this month due to escalating Middle East conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran, but India's growth story will continue in the long-term," he added.

Going by the data, equity inflows rose to ₹25,978 crore in February, higher than the ₹24,028 crore seen in the preceding month. Within equity schemes, flexi-cap funds attracted the highest net inflow of ₹6,924.65 crore, followed by mid-cap funds at ₹4,003 crore and small-cap funds at ₹3,881 crore. Sectoral and thematic funds also saw inflows of ₹2,987 crore, while large-cap funds saw net additions of ₹2,112 crore. However, ELSS funds recorded a net outflow of ₹650 crore, suggesting some profit booking or reduced tax-saving investments during the period. Overall, the industry recorded net inflows of ₹94,530 crore during the month, lower than the ₹1.56 trillion registered in January.