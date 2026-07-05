Fund Pick: Franklin India Money Market Fund stands out in money markets

Over the past 12 months, as yields on government securities (G-secs) rose, the fund decreased its modified duration from 0.59 year in June 2025 to 0.41 year in May 2026. The modified duration for the money market fund category decreased from 0.61 year to 0.56 year.

The fund has predominantly allocated its assets to money market securities, including certificates of deposit and commercial papers, with exposure averaging 84.69 per cent over the past 12 months. Its allocations to treasury bills (T-bills) and G-secs averaged 8.81 per cent and 1.18 per cent, respectively, while exposure to cash and others averaged 5.31 per cent over the period. The category’s allocation was 85.62 per cent to money market securities, 8.91 per cent to T-bills, 3.54 per cent to G-secs and 1.93 per cent to cash and others.