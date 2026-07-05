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Fund Pick: Franklin India Money Market Fund stands out in money markets

The fund has been managed by Rahul Goswami since October 2023, Chandni Gupta since April 2024 and Rohan Maru since October 2024

Mutual Funds, stock market trading, equity fund
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Crisil Intelligence
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2026 | 8:58 PM IST
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Launched in February 2002, Franklin India Money Market Fund has featured in the top 30th percentile of the focused funds category of Crisil Mutual Fund Ranking (CMFR) for four consecutive quarters through March 2026.
 
Assets under management (AUM) of the fund increased nearly four-fold in three years to ₹3,959 crore at March-end, 2026, from ₹999 crore at March-end, 2023.
 
The fund has been managed by Rahul Goswami since October 2023, Chandni Gupta since April 2024 and Rohan Maru since October 2024.
 
Its investment objective is to generate a reasonable income with a high level of liquidity through a portfolio invested predominantly in money market instruments.
 
Trailing returns
 
The fund outperformed the benchmark (CRISIL Money Market A-I Index) over the one-year, two-year, three-year, five-year, seven-year and 10-year trailing periods. It also outperformed its peers (funds ranked in the CMFR’s money market fund category in March 2026) over the one-year, two-year, three-year, five-year, seven-year and 10-year trailing periods. 
 
To put it into perspective, ₹10,000 invested in the fund on February 11, 2002, would have grown to ₹53,509 on July 02, 2026, at an annualised rate of 7.12 per cent. An investment of the same value in the category and the benchmark would have grown to ₹49,586 (6.78 per cent) and ₹50,261 (6.84 per cent), respectively.
 
Duration management
 
Over the past 12 months, as yields on government securities (G-secs) rose, the fund decreased its modified duration from 0.59 year in June 2025 to 0.41 year in May 2026. The modified duration for the money market fund category decreased from 0.61 year to 0.56 year.
 
Portfolio analysis
 
The fund has predominantly allocated its assets to money market securities, including certificates of deposit and commercial papers, with exposure averaging 84.69 per cent over the past 12 months. Its allocations to treasury bills (T-bills) and G-secs averaged 8.81 per cent and 1.18 per cent, respectively, while exposure to cash and others averaged 5.31 per cent over the period. The category’s allocation was 85.62 per cent to money market securities, 8.91 per cent to T-bills, 3.54 per cent to G-secs and 1.93 per cent to cash and others.
 
The fund maintained a predominantly high-quality credit profile over the past 12 months, with allocations largely to securities rated AAA/A1+ and sovereign securities. Exposure to securities rated AAA/A1+ averaged 84.69 per cent, slightly below the category average of 85.62 per cent. The fund’s allocation to sovereign securities was lower than those of its category peers, with exposure averaging 10.00 per cent compared with 12.44 per cent for the category. It had no exposure to securities rated below AAA and A1+ over the past 12 months.
   

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First Published: Jul 05 2026 | 8:58 PM IST

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