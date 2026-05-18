Gland Pharma shares jump 16% to 52-week high on Q4; analysts retain 'Buy'

D-street investors rushed to buy shares of Gland Pharma in the first trading session of the week on Monday, May 18, after the pharmaceutical company announced its financial results for the quarter (Q4) and year ended March 31, 2026 (FY26).

Sentiment was further bolstered by bullish brokerage commentary. Elara Capital retained its Buy call on Gland Pharma, citing improving growth momentum, strong product launches, and margin expansion. Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) also reaffirmed its Buy rating, highlighting robust earnings, record core-market revenue, improving Cenexi profitability, and growth potential from CDMO and GLP-1 opportunities.

At 09:37 AM, the counter was exchanging hands at ₹2,095 per share, up 12.21 per cent from its previous close. In contrast, the benchmark BSE Sensex was trading lower by 855 points or 1.14 per cent at 74,382 levels. Following these developments, Gland Pharma shares surged as much as 16.22 per cent, hitting a 52-week high of ₹2,170 per share on the BSE on Monday. The stock has pared some gains but continued to see solid investor demand.At 09:37 AM, the counter was exchanging hands at ₹2,095 per share, up 12.21 per cent from its previous close. In contrast, the benchmark BSE Sensex was trading lower by 855 points or 1.14 per cent at 74,382 levels.

Gland Pharma Q4FY26 results, dividend announcement During Q4FY26, the company’s adjusted profit after tax (APAT) nearly doubled to ₹366.7 crore from ₹186.5 crore in Q4FY25 , reflecting a 97 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) jump. Revenue from operations rose 22 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,742.8 crore in Q4FY26 from ₹1,424.9 crore in the same quarter last year. The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) also increased 48 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹513 crore in Q4FY26 from ₹347.5 crore in Q4FY25. CHECK Q4 Results Today Additionally, the board has recommended a final dividend of ₹20 per equity share of ₹1 each for FY26 (2,000 per cent). Upon shareholder approval, the dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of the 48th Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Elara Capital: Buy | Target price: ₹2,306 Elara Capital retained its Buy call on Gland Pharma, raising its target price to ₹2,306 from ₹2,225, based on 25x FY28E core EPS plus cash per share. Gland Pharma currently trades at 25x FY27E core P/E. The assigned target price implies an upside of 6.3 per cent from today’s intraday high levels. Analysts led by Bino Pathiparampil noted that after five consecutive quarters of muted performance, Q3FY26 had shown signs of pickup in growth, which further accelerated in Q4. Revenue was in line with expectations, while better margins meant Ebitda came 16 per cent ahead and PAT 32 per cent ahead of estimates, helped by higher other income.

“The regulated markets business benefited from new complex product launches and renewed contracts in existing products. Cenexi remains Ebitda-positive despite a lower top-line QoQ. Management’s FY27 guidance of 12-13 per cent constant-currency top-line growth aligns with our expectations; ex-Cenexi Ebitda margin guidance of 33-35 per cent appears conservative. We raise core EPS estimates by 2-3 per cent for FY27-28,” wrote the analysts in a research report. Key risks, they said, include continued pressure in the US business and a delayed turnaround at Cenexi. MOFSL: Buy | Target price: ₹2,300 Analysts at MOFSL reaffirmed their Buy rating, noting Gland Pharma delivered better-than-expected performance with 8 per cent/25 per cent/40 per cent beat on revenue, Ebitda, and PAT for the quarter—the second consecutive earnings beat.

Tushar Manudhane, Vipul Mehta, and Eshita Jain value Gland Pharma at 27x 12M forward earnings, setting a target price of ₹2,300. The assigned target price implies an upside of nearly 6 per cent from today’s intraday high levels. “We raise our earnings estimates by 8 per cent/10 per cent for FY27/FY28, factoring in a healthy pace of product launches in core markets, improved profitability at Cenexi, and currency depreciation tailwinds,” said the analysts. They expect a 19 per cent earnings CAGR over FY26-28, driven by a complex product pipeline of injectables, scale-up of CDMO contracts, and improved synergies from Cenexi. Gland Pharma is also positioned to benefit from the GLP-1 opportunity.