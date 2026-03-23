HDFC Bank sell-off wipes out ₹50,000 crore from mutual fund assets

The sharp slide in HDFC Bank is weighing heavily on mutual fund (MF) portfolios, as the stock features among the top three holdings across many schemes. The bank’s 16.4 per cent decline so far this month has translated into an erosion worth an estimated ₹50,000 crore in MF investor wealth.

At an aggregate level, HDFC Bank remains the single-largest holding for MFs. As of February-end, MFs held shares worth ₹3.2 trillion across active and passive schemes. Nearly 50 active equity and hybrid schemes had over 9 per cent of their corpus invested in the stock as of February 27, making them the most exposed to the ongoing selloff.