ICICI Bank, SBI top MF buy list in April; Wipro, HDFC Bank most sold

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Eternal were also among the top five most bought stocks last month. While Sun Pharma has been among the best-performing blue-chip stocks, with its share price recently touching fresh 52-week highs, Eternal had fallen to a 52-week low in March.

The stocks that witnessed the highest selling included Wipro and HDFC Bank, both of which have remained under pressure. Investors pulled out around ₹4,600 crore from the two stocks. The other three among the top five most sold shares were Hindalco Industries, Bajaj Auto, and GE Vernova. MFs pulled out nearly ₹5,000 crore from the three manufacturing and industrial companies after a sharp run-up in their share prices over recent weeks and months.