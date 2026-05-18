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ICICI Bank, SBI top MF buy list in April; Wipro, HDFC Bank most sold

Mutual funds increased exposure to select banking stocks in April while trimming holdings in IT, metals and industrial companies after recent market movements

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Abhishek Kumar
2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 6:51 PM IST
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Mutual fund (MF) schemes rebalanced their portfolios in April, rotating into select banking stocks while trimming exposure to specific IT, metals, and industrial names. ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the most bought stocks by MF schemes during the month.
 
Share prices of ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank had hit 52-week lows in early April as the market correction triggered by the US-Iran conflict in March weighed on financial stocks. State Bank of India had also witnessed a steep decline in March. MFs together invested around ₹15,000 crore in the three banking stocks in April.
 
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Eternal were also among the top five most bought stocks last month. While Sun Pharma has been among the best-performing blue-chip stocks, with its share price recently touching fresh 52-week highs, Eternal had fallen to a 52-week low in March.
 
The stocks that witnessed the highest selling included Wipro and HDFC Bank, both of which have remained under pressure. Investors pulled out around ₹4,600 crore from the two stocks. The other three among the top five most sold shares were Hindalco Industries, Bajaj Auto, and GE Vernova. MFs pulled out nearly ₹5,000 crore from the three manufacturing and industrial companies after a sharp run-up in their share prices over recent weeks and months.
 

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Topics :Mutual FundsICICI Bank sbi

First Published: May 18 2026 | 6:51 PM IST

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