A prolonged decline in the stock market can make mutual fund investors increasingly anxious. If this is accompanied by fears of job loss or a salary cut, investment decisions become even more difficult. Should investors continue investing the same amount in mutual funds every month or reduce their contributions to build savings? Should they redeem their existing investments?

Experts say that rather than panicking, investors should make decisions based on their financial circumstances.

Should investors stop SIPs when markets fall?

Nitin Agrawal, chief executive officer of InCred Money’s mutual fund business, said a stock market decline and the fear of job loss were two distinct problems that required different approaches.

If markets are falling but an investor’s employment and income remain unaffected, it makes sense to continue systematic investment plans (SIPs). When markets fall, investors can accumulate more mutual fund units with the same amount of money. This could benefit them when markets recover. However, if there is a risk of job loss or a reduction in income, investors should first assess whether they have sufficient savings to meet household expenses for a few months without a salary. There is nothing wrong with reducing SIP contributions According to Agrawal, investors should maintain an emergency fund equivalent to at least six months of essential expenses. Those facing a higher risk of job loss should set aside even more. Investors without adequate savings could redirect a portion of their SIP contributions towards building an emergency fund.

Taresh Bhatia, founder of The Richness Academy and a certified financial planner (CFP), said an individual’s risk-taking ability could change over time. An investor who was comfortable allocating a substantial portion of their salary to mutual funds six months ago might find it difficult to maintain the same level of investment amid concerns over job security. According to Bhatia, reducing monthly investments in response to changing financial circumstances is not a sign of inadequate financial discipline but a prudent decision. How to build savings: An illustration Expenses and investments Before revision After revision Essential household expenses and equated monthly instalments ₹80,000 ₹80,000 Leisure and other expenses ₹25,000 ₹10,000 Mutual fund investments ₹35,000 ₹10,000 Emergency fund contributions ₹10,000 ₹50,000 Total ₹1,50,000 ₹1,50,000 Consider an individual earning a monthly salary of ₹1.5 lakh and investing ₹35,000 in mutual funds every month. Amid concerns over job security, the individual could restructure the monthly budget as follows:

If the individual already has savings of ₹2.4 lakh, these could increase to ₹5.4 lakh over the next six months. This would cover nearly seven months of essential household expenses even without a salary, while allowing mutual fund investments to continue. Should investors redeem existing investments? There is a significant difference between stopping an SIP and redeeming mutual fund investments. Stopping an SIP only discontinues fresh investments, while the existing corpus remains invested in the fund. Agrawal said investors should avoid a situation in which they are forced to redeem mutual fund units in a falling market to meet household expenses. According to Bhatia, before redeeming existing investments, investors should consider the financial goals for which the money was set aside. If the corpus is earmarked for children’s education or retirement, withdrawing it could compromise future financial goals.

Investors should also consider the tax implications and applicable exit loads. How much should investors change their portfolios? During periods of uncertainty, investors should review their mutual fund portfolios. However, decisions should not be based solely on returns over the past one or two months. According to Agrawal, investors should consider three factors: · Whether the allocation between equity and debt funds is appropriate for their risk appetite. · Whether money required over the next two to three years is invested in equity funds. · Whether a fund’s underperformance stems from its investment strategy or prevailing market conditions.

Investors with stable incomes and adequate savings could consider restoring their equity allocation to its target level if it has declined following a market correction. Where should investors park their emergency funds? Bhatia said the purpose of an emergency fund was not to maximise returns but to ensure easy access to money when needed. Investors could keep an amount equivalent to one or two months of expenses in a bank account. For the remaining amount, they could consider options like bank fixed deposits (FDs), liquid funds and overnight funds. However, mutual fund investments carry risks and returns are not guaranteed. Investors should avoid parking emergency funds in equity funds.