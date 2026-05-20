Kwality Pharmaceuticals shares jump 10% to hit 52-week high on Q4 results

The stock climbed 10.40 per cent to hit a 52-week high of ₹2,206.55 per share on the BSE after the company announced its Q4FY26 results. Sentiment was further supported by the announcement of a dividend of ₹2 per equity share of ₹1 each for FY26.

Kwality Pharmaceuticals Q4 results

For Q4FY26, the company reported its highest-ever quarterly revenue of ₹157.11 crore, registering a Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth of 35.8 per cent from ₹115.67 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

For the full year, the company reported consolidated revenue of ₹503 crore in FY26, compared with ₹370 crore in FY25, reflecting a growth of 36 per cent Y-o-Y.

The company’s Ebitda margin improved to 24 per cent, expanding by around 200 basis points from 22 per cent in FY25. The improvement was driven by a better product mix, higher contribution from regulated and semi-regulated markets, operating leverage benefits, and increasing traction in registration-led businesses across strategic geographies such as Mexico and Colombia.