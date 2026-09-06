MFs pour ₹12,944 cr into 2026 IPOs as institutional concentration deepens

India’s mutual fund industry deployed ₹12,944 crore across 2026 mainboard initial public offerings (IPOs), marked by sharp institutional concentration among a few dominant asset managers.

Three fund houses — ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, SBI Mutual Fund and Nippon India Mutual Fund — captured over 52 per cent of total institutional allocations, committing ₹6,770 crore to public issues.

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund emerged as the largest overall institutional buyer by absolute value, deploying capital across 13 distinct mainboard listings. However, SBI Mutual Fund established the highest market-cap-weighted ownership position at 3.8 per cent despite participating in only six companies. By consolidating significant capital into a select group of offerings, SBI Mutual Fund demonstrated a targeted strategy that maximised portfolio exposure relative to issuer size.