Mutual funds add fewest unique investors in three years in April

“The near-term returns from equity funds are currently not attractive enough to draw in new investors. Global uncertainty and equity market volatility may also be leading people to delay their investment plans. In addition, the slowdown in new fund launches in popular categories may also be a factor,” said Rahul Jain, president and head at Nuvama Wealth.

The decline in new investor additions over the past three months, according to experts, is also a result of a slowdown in the momentum of the gold and silver rally. Precious metal exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and fund of funds (FoFs) had supported investor additions until recently, as the sharp rise in gold and silver prices attracted a wave of new investors. This was evident in January 2026, when mutual funds added 1.2 million new investors — the highest in 18 months — coinciding with the peak in gold and silver prices.