Mutual funds liquidity flowed to bluechips in May amid market volatility

The other two stocks among the top five were Lenskart Solutions and Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww), both of which witnessed large block deals in May following the expiry of post-IPO lock-in restrictions. MFs acquired a net ₹6,154 crore worth of stake in the two new-age companies last month. MFs were among the buyers in both the block deals. JSW Energy, HDFC Life Insurance, Eternal, Adani Enterprises and Hyundai Motor were also in demand last month.