Nippon India, ICICI Pru lead MF growth charts as industry expands in FY26

Nearly a third of the top 10 fund houses outpaced the industry’s growth in FY26. Nippon India Mutual Fund (MF) topped the chart with a 30.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in average AUM in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential MF followed with a 25.5 per cent Y-o-Y growth as it continued to narrow the gap with industry leader SBI MF.

In absolute terms, ICICI Prudential MF and SBI MF contributed the most to the industry's growth in FY 2026, adding ₹2.2 trillion and ₹1.8 trillion, respectively, to their quarterly average AUM.

Among the top 10 fund houses, Tata MF was the third and the only other fund house in the top 10 to grow faster than the industry average, registering a 21.2 per cent increase — marginally above the industry growth of 20.9 per cent.