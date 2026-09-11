Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / SIP account additions surge to 6-month high of 1.3 million in August

SIP account additions surge to 6-month high of 1.3 million in August

Market rebound and attractive smallcap and midcap returns, monthly net SIP additions hit a six-month high of 1.3 million, pushing total monthly contributions to a record ₹32,297 crore

sip, net sip inflow, mutual fund
Representative Image
Abhishek Kumar
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2026 | 11:35 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Monthly systematic investment plan (SIP) account additions surged to a six month high of 1.3 million in August, as the sharp rebo­und in the broader market has provided fresh momentum to the mutual funds’ (MF) retail expansion. 
The total number of active SIP accounts surged to a new high of 107.5 million at the end of August, with the industry witnessing a rise in net SIP account additions in each of the past four months. The growth momentum in SIP registrations also took the contributing tally and gross inflows to new highs during the month. 
MFs recorded investments from 100.2 million SIP accounts, the highest number since the industry started disclosing the data in 2024. 
“Investor confidence in mutual funds as a disciplined and long-term wealth creation vehicle continues to strengthen, as reflected in the crossing of a significant milestone of 100.2 million contributing SIP accounts,” said Venkat Chalasani, Chief Executive of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi). 
Contributing SIP accounts excludes folios that paused their investments for the month. SIP accounts are declared inactive if the transactions fail to go through three consecutive times. 
The SIP contributions also surged to a new high of ₹32,297 crore in August. 
The renewed growth momentum in SIPs comes as returns of smallcap and midcap funds have risen back to attractive levels across time frames. The average one-year returns of smallcap and midcap funds currently stand at 12.8 per cent and 7.8 per cent, respectively, according to Value Research data. The two fund categories attract the bulk of the SIP inflows, as evident from a recent Amfi report, which showed that SIP-linked assets of smallcap funds grew the fastest in the last five years ending March 2026.
whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Equity mutual funds attract ₹29,329 crore in August, highest in 4 months

Investors pour record amount into MFs through monthly savings plans in Aug

Premium

MFs pour ₹12,944 cr into 2026 IPOs as institutional concentration deepens

Premium

Retail investors power direct mutual fund shift as digital access grows

Mutual funds' overseas equity holdings rose 37.5% in FY26: RBI data

Topics :SIPMutul FundAmfi

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchBank Strike TodayTop 10 Chatgpt 80s Look PromptStock Market CrashNSE IPO Price BandiPhone 18 Pro series debutsBrics Summit 2026 RoutesWhat's Open or Closed in Delhi

First Published: Sep 11 2026 | 11:35 PM IST

Next Story