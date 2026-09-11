SIP account additions surge to 6-month high of 1.3 million in August

Monthly systematic investment plan (SIP) account additions surged to a six month high of 1.3 million in August, as the sharp rebo­und in the broader market has provided fresh momentum to the mutual funds’ (MF) retail expansion.

The total number of active SIP accounts surged to a new high of 107.5 million at the end of August, with the industry witnessing a rise in net SIP account additions in each of the past four months. The growth momentum in SIP registrations also took the contributing tally and gross inflows to new highs during the month.

MFs recorded investments from 100.2 million SIP accounts, the highest number since the industry started disclosing the data in 2024.