Specialised investment fund race gathers pace, investor accounts top 50,000

Select few early entrants, those that have established a positive track record in the short period, have also driven the folio and AUM growth.

Currently, ICICI Prudential’s iSIF leads in number of folios, while Edelweiss’ Altiva SIF has the highest assets under management (AUM), shows data available in their factsheets. SBI MF’s Magnum SIF is at the second spot in both folios and AUM.

The breakup of fund-wise data shows concentration in folios and assets among top players. The top three fund houses in terms of folios now account for 71 per cent of the total. In the case of AUM, the concentration is even higher as the top three have a 78 per cent share in the industry tally of ₹12,329 crore.