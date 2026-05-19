Indus Tower
Current market Price – ₹430
Rating - Buy
Target Price – ₹500
Technical Desk :
Technical Support – ₹420-400
Technical Resistance – ₹440 - 455
Stock Commentary –
Dividend is back after a three-year break — a strong signal that cash flows are stabilizing and management confidence is improving. ₹14/share payout translates to the entire FY26 FCF being returned to shareholders. The ATM has finally started dispensing cash again.
Tower addition momentum improved sharply in Q4FY26, with 4,892 net tower additions versus 3,548 in the previous quarter, reflecting healthy network expansion demand from telecom operators. AGR relief for Vodafone Idea materially reduces receivable risks and improves long-term business visibility for Indus. VI’s gradual network rollout plans can support sustained tenancy growth ahead.
International expansion is turning into a fresh growth lever. Indus has already secured a regulatory license in Zambia and is progressing approvals in Uganda and Nigeria, laying the foundation for an African tower business with limited initial capex.
Balance sheet remains strong, with net cash (excluding lease liabilities) rising to ₹4,970 cr, providing flexibility for dividends, growth investments, and strategic opportunities.
Dividend payouts are expected to remain linked to free cash flow generation, implying an attractive 5–6 per cent dividend yield over FY27–28E alongside healthy AFFO yields.
Despite near-term ARPT moderation, the Indus Tower stock
continues to offer attractive valuation comfort at 6.5x FY28E adj. EV/Ebitda, while the core telecom infrastructure story remains intact.
TVS Motor
Current market Price – ₹3,291
Rating - Add
Target Price – ₹3,925
Technical Desk :
Technical Support – ₹3200/3100
Technical Resistance – ₹3450/3600
Stock Commentary –
TVS Motor
is outperforming the two-wheeler industry by launching strategic products and building stronger brand value. This momentum has allowed the company to consistently capture market share in both the scooter and premium motorcycle segments. Additionally, TVS has expanded its international footprint, securing notable growth across African and South Asian markets.
TVS Motor delivered a strong financial performance in Q4FY26, with revenues surging 34 per cent Y-o-Y. This top-line expansion was primarily driven by a robust 28 per cent volume expansion alongside a 5 per cent increase in the average selling price. Consequently, the company's operational efficiency translated into a substantial 26 per cent yoy growth in Ebitda for the quarter.
TVS Motor has guided for high single-digit growth for the domestic two-wheeler industry in FY27. Additionally, the company expects its export momentum to persist over the coming quarters. TVS Motor maintains a commanding lead in the electric two-wheeler market, consistently holding over a 25 per cent market share. This dominance is driven by fresh product launches and sustained sales momentum from the iQube and Orbiter models. Expanding its electric footprint, the company also recently entered the electric three-wheeler sector with new offerings in both the passenger and goods segments.
The company continues to outperform in the domestic ICE (internal combustion engine) segment and we expect newer launches in electric vehicle and ICE segments to aid it in gaining market share. TVS Motor is well-positioned for strong medium-term growth, powered by rising electric two-wheeler volumes from new launches. This growth is expected to be further supported by steady domestic demand for ICE scooters and premium motorcycles, alongside an expanding brand footprint in export markets. We expect TVS Motor to continue to outperform and gain market share across most product segments, driven by newer product launches and strong brand positioning. We have an Add rating on the stock and our fair value is ₹3,925.
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(Disclaimer:This article is by Shrikant Chouhan, head equity research, Kotak Securities. Views expressed are his own.)