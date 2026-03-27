₹1.5 trn hit to exchequer as govt cuts petrol, diesel excise: Deven Choksey

On the upside, the major resistance zone is seen 8–12 per cent higher from current levels. This implies possible a likely resistance zone for BPCL around ₹305 - ₹315 levels. Whereas, in case of HPCL (₹370 - ₹385) and IOC (₹148 - ₹153).Overall, Kamble cautions that the outlook remains negative and a decisive breakdown below recent lows can trigger further downside.